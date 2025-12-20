Aeon Co., - Depositary Receipt (AONNY) Price Target Increased by 14.74% to 11.40

The average one-year price target for Aeon Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AONNY) has been revised to $11.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.74% from the prior estimate of $9.93 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.52 to a high of $18.62 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 49.34% from the latest reported closing price of $22.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeon Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AONNY is 0.24%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.45% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 71.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AONNY by 29.89% over the last quarter.

LIVR - Intelligent Livermore ETF holds 10K shares.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AONNY by 3,160.80% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 79.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AONNY by 68.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.