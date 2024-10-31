AEON Co. and Keisei Form Strategic Alliance

AEON Co (JP:8267) has released an update.

AEON Co. and Keisei Electric Railway Co. have entered into a capital and business alliance to enhance regional development in Tokyo, Chiba, and Ibaraki. By sharing their expertise in transportation and retail, the partnership aims to create vibrant communities through urban renewal and new commercial facilities. This collaboration seeks to improve local lifestyles and attract tourists through integrated services.

