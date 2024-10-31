News & Insights

AEON Co. and Keisei Form Strategic Alliance

October 31, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

AEON Co (JP:8267) has released an update.

AEON Co. and Keisei Electric Railway Co. have entered into a capital and business alliance to enhance regional development in Tokyo, Chiba, and Ibaraki. By sharing their expertise in transportation and retail, the partnership aims to create vibrant communities through urban renewal and new commercial facilities. This collaboration seeks to improve local lifestyles and attract tourists through integrated services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

