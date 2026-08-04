AEON Biopharma Regains NYSE Listing Compliance

(RTTNews) - AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) announced that it has received written notice from NYSE confirming that the company has regained compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards related to stockholders' equity.

AEON Biopharma is advancing ABP-450 as a biosimilar to BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) for therapeutic use to achieve full-label U.S. market entry.

The company regained compliance following completion of its underwritten public offering of approximately $13.6 million with the potential to receive up to an additional $34 million in gross proceeds upon the full cash exercise of the milestone warrants issued in the offering.

As a result of the completed offering, the company believes it currently has stockholders' equity in excess of the $4 million minimum requirement as per NYSE listing standards.

Following the notice, AEON expects that the "below compliance" (.BC) indicator will be removed from the company's trading symbol for its Class A common stock.

AEON has traded between $0.22 and $1.45 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.295, up 0.68%.

In the pre-market, AEON is down 2.36% at $0.28.

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