AEON Biopharma Receives Acceptance from NYSE American to Regain Compliance with Listing Standards

AEON Biopharma's plan to regain NYSE compliance accepted, with a deadline to meet standards by August 3, 2026.

AEON Biopharma, Inc. announced that it has received an Acceptance Letter from NYSE American confirming the acceptance of its plan to comply with listing standards regarding market capitalization and stockholders' equity. The company has until August 3, 2026, to meet these standards and will undergo periodic reviews during this time. AEON, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450, for various medical conditions, leveraging its market experience and exclusive distribution rights in several territories. The press release also includes forward-looking statements cautioning that the company's future performance may be influenced by various uncertainties and risks.

Potential Positives

AEON Biopharma has received formal acceptance from the NYSE American for its plan to regain compliance with listing standards, providing a clear pathway to maintain its market presence.

The company has until August 3, 2026, to meet the listing requirements, allowing time to implement strategic initiatives and improve its financial standing.

AEON has an experienced management team specifically skilled in biopharmaceutical development, which could enhance the execution of the plan and contribute to regaining compliance.

The company holds exclusive rights to develop its botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450, for therapeutic indications in key markets, indicating significant potential for future growth and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that AEON Biopharma is under scrutiny from NYSE American regarding its compliance with listing standards related to minimum market capitalization and stockholders' equity, which may signal financial instability.

If AEON fails to regain compliance or does not make sufficient progress, it risks being delisted from the exchange, which could adversely affect its market perception and investor confidence.

The uncertainty surrounding AEON's ability to execute its plan and regain compliance raises concerns about the company's future operational and financial performance.

FAQ

What is AEON Biopharma focused on developing?

AEON Biopharma is focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for various therapeutic indications.

What did NYSE American notify AEON Biopharma?

NYSE American accepted AEON's plan to regain compliance with continued listing standards by August 3, 2026.

What product is AEON's ABP-450 similar to?

ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex approved for cosmetic use as Evolus' Jeuveau.

What are the potential consequences if AEON fails to comply?

If AEON does not regain compliance, NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings.

Where can more information about AEON Biopharma be found?

More information can be found on AEON's official website at www.aeonbiopharma.com.

$AEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $AEON stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it has received notification (the “Acceptance Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) that NYSE American has accepted the Company's previously submitted plan (the “Plan”) to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) relating to minimum market capitalization and stockholders' equity.





In the Acceptance Letter, NYSE American granted the Company until August 3, 2026 (the “Plan Period”) to regain compliance with the continued listing standards. During the Plan Period, the Company will be subject to periodic review by NYSE American on its progress with the goals and initiatives outlined in the Plan. The Company intends to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the Company Guide during the Plan Period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the NYSE American listing standards by August 3, 2026, or if the Company does not make sufficient progress consistent with the Plan during the Plan Period, then NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings.







About AEON Biopharma







AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit



www.aeonbiopharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AEON’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding the Company’s ability to execute on the Plan and regain compliance with the continued listing standards are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “plan”, “possible”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or “could”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by AEON and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON’s future capital requirements; (iii) AEON’s ability to raise financing in the future; (iv) AEON’s ability to maintain the cash balance required to work through our Biosimilar BPD Type 2a meeting with the FDA; (v) AEON’s ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (vi) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; (vii) AEON’s ability to progress along a 351(k) biosimiliar pathway to allow ABP-450 to be approved as a biosimilar to BOTOX under a single FDA approval; (viii) the outcomes from any meetings or discussions with regulatory authorities; (ix) AEON’s ability to execute on the Plan and regain compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in the Company Guide during the Plan Period; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AEON does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







Corey Davis, Ph.D.





LifeSci Advisors





+1 212 915 2577







cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com







