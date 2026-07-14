AEON Biopharma Prices Upsized Public Offering With Potential Gross Proceeds Of Up To $43.3 Mln

(RTTNews) - AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering expected to generate approximately $13.75 million in immediate gross proceeds, with the potential for total gross proceeds of up to $43.3 million if all milestone warrants are exercised for cash.

The offering includes 42.69 million shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, priced at $0.3221 per share or $0.3220 per pre-funded warrant. Each share is accompanied by two-year and five-year milestone warrants tied to specific regulatory and clinical development milestone for ABP-450.

The offering is expected to generate approximately $13.75 million in immediate gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts. If all milestone warrants are exercised for cash, Aeon could receive up to an additional $29.6 million in gross proceeds, bringing the total potential gross proceeds to $43.3 million.

AEON intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance the development of ABP-450, its botulinum toxin biosimilar candidate, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The underwriter has also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 6.4 million additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering, while Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., is serving as lead manager.

AEON closed Monday's trading at $0.32, down 33.33%.

AEON are currently trading down 14.59% at $0.27

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