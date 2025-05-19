AEON Biopharma to Present Corporate Overview at Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference

AEON Biopharma will present a corporate overview at Aegis Capital's virtual conference on May 21, 2025.

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that its President and CEO, Rob Bancroft, will provide a corporate overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 21st. AEON focuses on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA), for various medical conditions. ABP-450, which is already approved for cosmetic use under the name Jeuveau by Evolus, is manufactured in compliance with regulatory standards and is also approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. The company possesses exclusive rights for certain therapeutic applications of ABP-450 in multiple countries, including the U.S. and Europe, and has a skilled management team with expertise in biopharmaceutical development.

Rob Bancroft, AEON's President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at a notable industry conference, potentially increasing visibility and interest in the company.

AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for ABP-450 in major markets, which could enhance its market position and revenue opportunities.

The company's product, ABP-450, is manufactured in a facility approved by multiple regulatory agencies, indicating a commitment to quality and safety in production.

ABP-450 has been approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India, demonstrating market acceptance and potential for international growth.

The press release does not provide any new developments or critical updates regarding the progress of ABP-450, which may imply a lack of significant advancements in the company’s clinical trials or regulatory status.

The announcement of a corporate overview presentation at an upcoming conference may be perceived as an effort to gain investor interest amidst concerns about the company's transparency and recent business performance.

There is no mention of any substantial financial backing or partnerships, which could raise questions about the company's ability to fund further research and development.

What is AEON Biopharma focused on?

AEON Biopharma is focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for multiple therapeutic indications.

Who is presenting at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference?

Rob Bancroft, the President and CEO of AEON, will present a corporate overview at the conference.

When will the Aegis Capital Corp. conference take place?

The conference will take place on Wednesday, May 21st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

What is ABP-450?

ABP-450 is a proprietary botulinum toxin complex injection developed by AEON for treating debilitating medical conditions.

Where is ABP-450 approved for use?

ABP-450 is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India and marketed in the U.S., Canada, and the EU.

$AEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AEON stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that Rob Bancroft, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 21



st



at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 am ET.





Please





register here





to attend the conference on Wednesday, May 21



st



.







About AEON Biopharma







AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit



www.aeonbiopharma.com



.







Contacts









Investor Contact:







Corey Davis, Ph.D.





LifeSci Advisors





+1 212 915 2577







cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com







Source: AEON Biopharma



