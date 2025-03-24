AEON Biopharma, Inc. Advances Biosimilar Development for ABP-450 with FDA Meeting Planned for 2025

AEON Biopharma advances ABP-450 development, targeting FDA approval for a BOTOX biosimilar by late 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

AEON Biopharma, Inc. announced in its press release that it is advancing its biosimilar development program for ABP-450, a botulinum toxin complex, by initiating analytical studies to prepare for a meeting with the FDA in the second half of 2025. The company is pursuing a 351(k) regulatory pathway, which would allow for a single approval covering all current and future therapeutic uses of BOTOX. AEON has secured funding through a public offering to support this program and aims to share results of its analytical studies and subsequent development steps in the coming months. The firm is focused on developing ABP-450 for multiple therapeutic indications and has secured exclusive rights in various regions. The press release also highlights recent financial performance and corporate developments.

Potential Positives

Initiated primary analytical studies in Q4 2024 as part of the preparation for a Biosimilar Biological Product Development (BPD) Type 2a meeting with the FDA in the second half of 2025, indicating proactive steps towards regulatory approval.

Pursuing a 351(k) regulatory pathway for ABP-450 could streamline the process for gaining U.S. market access across multiple therapeutic indications, leveraging BOTOX as the reference product.

Strengthened financial position by closing an underwritten public offering that provided $20.0 million in gross proceeds, supporting the company's operating plan and development efforts through 2025.

The progress on the biosimilar development program may enhance investor confidence, showcasing a clear pathway for AEON to potentially build significant shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a significant accumulated deficit of $431.6 million as of December 31, 2024, indicating ongoing financial challenges and potential concerns for investors.

Total liabilities far exceed total assets, resulting in a precarious financial position with total liabilities of $31.7 million compared to total assets of only $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

The release implies that the company is in a critical phase of development and regulatory approval, which inherently carries risks and uncertainties that could adversely impact their plans and financial stability.

FAQ

What is AEON Biopharma's latest biosimilar development update?

AEON Biopharma initiated analytical studies for its biosimilar ABP-450 in Q4 2024 and plans an FDA meeting in 2025.

Which regulatory pathway is AEON using for ABP-450?

AEON is pursuing the 351(k) regulatory pathway for ABP-450, with BOTOX as the reference product.

When does AEON plan to meet with the FDA?

AEON plans to hold a Biosimilar Biological Product Development Type 2a meeting with the FDA in the second half of 2025.

What funding has AEON secured for its development program?

AEON closed a public offering in January 2025, raising $20 million to support its operating plan through 2025.

What therapeutic indications is ABP-450 targeting?

ABP-450 aims to target all current and future therapeutic indications for BOTOX through a single FDA approval.

Full Release





IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.





“We are excited to move ahead with our biosimilar development program for ABP-450 under the 351(k) regulatory pathway utilizing BOTOX as the reference product. As part of this program, we initiated the primary analytical studies in the fourth quarter of 2024. The data from these studies will be used to complete the primary comparative analytical assessment, which the FDA will use to evaluate and determine the next steps for the program,” commented Marc Forth, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer.





“We are excited by the progress our team is making along this regulatory pathway, which we believe could allow us to bring ABP-450 to the U.S. market for all of BOTOX’s currently approved and future therapeutic indications under a single FDA approval. The financing we closed in January provided the critical funding that will allow us to work through our Biosimilar BPD Type 2a meeting with FDA. We look forward to announcing the results of that meeting and next steps in our development program, which we believe will offer a clear pathway for investors to see the opportunity AEON has to build significant shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Forth.







Recent Clinical and Corporate Highlights











Pursuing the development plan for ABP-450 utilizing 351(k) regulatory pathway for biosimilars



– The Company is pursuing a 351(k) biosimilar regulatory pathway for ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, using BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) as a proposed reference product for all of the therapeutic indications for which BOTOX is approved. The Company believes it is aligned with the FDA on the initial key requirements to proceed with the 351(k) regulatory pathway.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company commenced the primary analytical studies to fulfill the standard regulatory requirements for a comparative analytical assessment (CAA).





Extensive preclinical toxicology and other data has been previously generated by the Company’s licensing partner.





The Company plans to hold a Biosimilar Biological Product Development (BPD) Type 2a meeting with FDA in the second half of 2025 to discuss the outcome from these studies and determine the next steps in development.







– The Company is pursuing a 351(k) biosimilar regulatory pathway for ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, using BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) as a proposed reference product for all of the therapeutic indications for which BOTOX is approved. The Company believes it is aligned with the FDA on the initial key requirements to proceed with the 351(k) regulatory pathway.





Strengthened the Company’s balance sheet



– The Company closed an underwritten public offering on January 7, 2025, receiving gross proceeds of $20.0 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company expects the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, to fund its operating plan and working capital through 2025. Investors in the offering received both Series A warrants and Series B warrants. Approximately 89% of the Series B warrants, which can be exercised on a cashless three-shares-per-warrant basis, have been exercised as of the date of this release.













About AEON Biopharma







AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit



www.aeonbiopharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AEON’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding meetings with the FDA, the timing of primary comparative analytical studies, and potential determination that ABP-450 is highly similar to the reference product for currently approved and future therapeutic indications are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "plan", "possible", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.









These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by AEON and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON’s future capital requirements; (iii) AEON’s ability to raise financing in the future; (iv) AEON’s ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (v) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcomes from any meetings or discussions with regulatory authorities; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC’s website





at







www.sec.gov







.









Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AEON does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.









Contacts









Investor Contact:







Corey Davis, Ph.D.





LifeSci Advisors





+1 212 915 2577







cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com







Source: AEON Biopharma



























AEON BIOPHARMA, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share data and par value amounts)





























December 31,













December 31,





















2024

















2023





































ASSETS





































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





13













$





5,158













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,577

















1,064















Total current assets















1,590

















6,222













Property and equipment, net













235

















332













Operating lease right-of-use asset













1,288

















262













Other assets













29

















29















Total assets











$





3,142













$





6,845















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable









$





5,910













$





3,388













Accrued clinical trials expenses













3,571

















5,128













Accrued compensation













1,068

















943













Other accrued expenses













3,600

















3,590















Total current liabilities















14,149

















13,049













Convertible notes at fair value, including related party amount of $11,689 and $0, at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













11,689

















—













Operating lease liability













1,145

















—













Warrant liability













1,187

















1,447













Contingent consideration liability













3,541

















104,350













Embedded forward purchase agreements and derivative liabilities













—

















41,043















Total liabilities















31,711

















159,889













Commitments and contingencies



































Stockholders’ Deficit:



































Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and 555,511 and 516,404 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













4

















4













Additional paid-in capital













403,024

















381,264













Subscription receivables













—

















(60,710





)









Accumulated deficit













(431,597





)













(473,602





)











Total stockholders' deficit















(28,569





)













(153,044





)











Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit











$





3,142













$





6,845



























































AEON BIOPHARMA, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME









(in thousands, except share and per share data)

































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023

















2023

























Successor

















Successor





















Successor

















Successor





July 22 to December 31

























Predecessor





January 1 to July 21











Operating expenses:









































































Selling, general and administrative









$





2,629













$





4,683













$





13,643













$





9,949

















$





9,841













Research and development













3,036

















6,854

















14,181

















13,243





















19,803













Acquired in-process research and development













—

















—

















—

















348,000





















—













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













(3,344





)













23,189

















(100,809





)













(52,750





)

















—













Total operating costs and expenses













2,321

















34,726

















(72,985





)













318,442





















29,644













Income (loss) from operations













(2,321





)













(34,726





)













72,985

















(318,442





)

















(29,644





)









Other income (loss):









































































Change in fair value of convertible notes













3,481

















—

















3,311

















—





















(19,359





)









Change in fair value of warrants













657

















725

















(14,719





)













2,318





















—













Loss on embedded forward purchase agreements and derivative liabilities, net













264

















7,410

















(19,667





)













(8,366





)

















(11,789





)









Other income, net













2

















350

















95

















536





















114













Total other loss, net













4,404

















8,485

















(30,980





)













(5,512





)

















(31,034





)









Income (loss) before taxes













2,083

















(26,241





)













42,005

















(323,954





)

















(60,678





)









Income taxes













—

















—

















—

















—





















—













Net income (loss)









$





2,083













$





(26,241





)









$





42,005













$





(323,954





)













$





(60,678





)









Basic net income (loss) per share









$





3.76













$





(50.81





)









$





77.74













$





(627.33





)













$





(0.44





)









Diluted net income (loss) per share









$





3.75













$





(50.81





)









$





72.93













$





(627.33





)













$





(0.44





)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding used to compute basic net income (loss) per share













554,260

















516,404

















540,360

















516,404





















138,848,177













Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share













555,344

















516,404

















575,945

















516,404





















138,848,177























































































The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries.









On July 21, 2023, AEON completed the Merger with AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. (“Old AEON”), with Old AEON surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the accounting acquirer. The transaction has been accounted for as a forward merger asset acquisition.









Unless the context otherwise requires, the “Company,” for periods prior to the close of the Merger, refers to Old AEON, currently AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. (“Predecessor”), and for the periods after the close of the Merger, refers to AEON Biopharma, Inc., including AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. (“Successor”). As a result of the Merger, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows of the Predecessor and Successor are not directly comparable. AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. was deemed to be the Predecessor entity. Accordingly, the historical financial statements of AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. became the historical financial statements of the combined Company, upon the consummation of the Merger. As a result, the financial statements included in this release reflect (i) the historical operating results of AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. prior to the Merger and (ii) the combined results of the Company, including AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc., following the closing of the Merger. The accompanying financial statements include Predecessor periods for the period from January 1, 2023 to July 21, 2023 and July 1, 2023 to July 21, 2023, and Successor periods for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. A black line between the Successor and Predecessor periods has been placed in the condensed consolidated financial statements and in the tables to the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements to highlight the lack of comparability between these periods.





