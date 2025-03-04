AEON Biopharma CEO Marc Forth to Present at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025

AEON Biopharma's CEO will present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2025, in Miami, FL.

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced that CEO Marc Forth will present a corporate overview at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami from March 10-12, 2025. The presentation is scheduled for March 10 from 1:00 to 1:30 PM ET. AEON is developing a proprietary botulinum toxin complex called ABP-450, aimed at treating debilitating medical conditions, particularly in the neurosciences. ABP-450 is a biosimilar to Evolus' Jeuveau and has been approved for use in Mexico and India, with potential therapeutic uses in the U.S., Canada, EU, and UK. The company has a seasoned management team focused on biopharmaceutical development and commercialization. For more information, visit their website.

AEON Biopharma will be presenting at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, which provides an opportunity to gain visibility and attract interest from potential investors and partners.

The company is developing a botulinum toxin complex under the 351(k) biosimilar pathway, indicating a strategic focus on addressing medical needs in the neurosciences market.

ABP-450, the botulinum toxin complex being developed, has already been approved and marketed for cosmetic use by another company, showcasing its potential and feasibility in therapeutic indications.

AEON holds exclusive development and distribution rights for ABP-450 in significant markets including the U.S., Canada, and the EU, which could lead to substantial revenue opportunities.

Despite the company's focus on developing ABP-450, it is still in clinical stages, which may raise concerns about its long-term viability and market readiness compared to established products.



The press release does not provide any details on the timelines for clinical trials or regulatory approvals, leaving uncertainties about the product's future development.



The mention of existing market competition, such as Evolus' Jeuveau, may indicate a challenging market landscape for AEON's product, potentially affecting its market penetration and profitability.

What is AEON Biopharma focused on developing?

AEON Biopharma focuses on developing a proprietary botulinum toxin complex under a 351(k) biosimilar pathway.

When will AEON present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference?

AEON will present on March 10, 2025, from 1:00 to 1:30 PM ET.

Where is the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference being held?

The conference is being held in Miami, Florida.

What is ABP-450?

ABP-450 is a botulinum toxin complex injection designed for debilitating medical conditions, primarily in the neurosciences market.

In which countries is ABP-450 approved as a biosimilar?

ABP-450 is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India.

$AEON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AEON stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: AEON) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex under a 351(k) biosimilar pathway, today announced that Marc Forth, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference being held March 10 – 12, 2025 in Miami, FL.







Leerink Global Healthcare Conference











Format:









Corporate Presentation









Date/time:









Monday, March 10 at 1:00-1:30 PM ET









Location:









Miami, FL

























About AEON Biopharma







AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit



www.aeonbiopharma.com



.







Contacts









Investor Contact:







Corey Davis, Ph.D.





LifeSci Advisors





+1 212 915 2577







cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com







Source: AEON Biopharma



