AEON Biopharma (AEON) Price Target Decreased by 15.28% to 6.22

The average one-year price target for AEON Biopharma (NYSEAM:AEON) has been revised to $6.22 / share. This is a decrease of 15.28% from the prior estimate of $7.34 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 731.26% from the latest reported closing price of $0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in AEON Biopharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEON is 0.02%, an increase of 43.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.86% to 1,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 1,125K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 56.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEON by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 42K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StoneX Group holds 18K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 16K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

