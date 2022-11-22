AEO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.84, changing hands as high as $15.21 per share. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 15.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.46 per share, with $29.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.