Aenza Stock Spikes

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) are surging more than 34 percent on Tuesday's morning trading, in tandem with the market trend today. There were no other corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. The shares have been trading below $3.00 since the end of September.

Currently, shares are at $3.50, up 42.72 percent from the previous close of $2.45 on a volume of 1,116,638.

