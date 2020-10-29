Aena shareholders approve climate plan in first for airport operation sector

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aena AENA.MC shareholders voted in favour of an action plan against climate change at the Spanish airport operator's annual general meeting on Thursday, in a global first for the sector, following pressure from activist investor Chris Hohn.

Under the new goals, airports in Aena's network will be 100% energy self-sufficient - largely using solar panels - and carbon neutral by 2026. They will also target net-zero emissions by 2040 rather than the initially planned 2050 deadline.

