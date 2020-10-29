Commodities

Aena shareholders approve climate plan in first for airport operation sector

Contributor
Clara-Laeila Laudette Reuters
Published

Aena shareholders voted in favour of an action plan against climate change at the Spanish airport operator's annual general meeting on Thursday, in a global first for the sector, following pressure from activist investor Chris Hohn.

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aena AENA.MC shareholders voted in favour of an action plan against climate change at the Spanish airport operator's annual general meeting on Thursday, in a global first for the sector, following pressure from activist investor Chris Hohn.

Under the new goals, airports in Aena's network will be 100% energy self-sufficient - largely using solar panels - and carbon neutral by 2026. They will also target net-zero emissions by 2040 rather than the initially planned 2050 deadline.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen)

((Clara-Laeila.Laudette@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular