Aena says traffic falls over 95% in its Spanish airports in April

Clara-Laeila Laudette Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Sergio Perez / Reuters

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena AENA.MC said on Tuesday that traffic in its domestic network plummeted in April, down over 95% compared to a 59.3% fall in March, adding it was difficult to foresee when traffic would recover.

Aena, which also operates Luton airport in Britain, registered net profit of 23.1 million euros ($25 million) in the first quarter, a 83% drop on the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

