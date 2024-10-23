News & Insights

Aena S.A. to Reveal Nine-Month Financial Results

October 23, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Aena SA (ES:AENA) has released an update.

Aena S.A. will present its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 on October 30. The presentation will be accessible online, providing transparency and insights into the company’s performance. This event is significant for stakeholders tracking Aena’s market position and growth potential.

