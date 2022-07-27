Commodities

Aena returns to profit even as airlines reduce summer capacity

Inti Landauro Reuters
Spanish airport operator Aena was profitable again in the first half of this year after the pandemic-related travel restrictions plunged it in the red for two years.

The company booked a net profit of 164 million euros ($166 million) in the period compared with a net loss of 364 million euros in the same period a year ago, on revenue that doubled to 1.69 billion euros.

Aena reiterated it expected traffic at its airports to rise to between 75% and 85% of 2019 levels, though it said airlines had reduced its summer capacity to 200 million passengers down from a previously announced 216 million.

Most airlines are dogged by labour strife this summer as the steep tourism recovery found them with staff shortages and soaring inflation encouraged cabin crews and pilots to demand higher wages and better working conditions.

($1 = 0.9857 euros)

