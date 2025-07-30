Markets
Aena H1 Profit Rises

July 30, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aena reported that net profit for the first half of 2025 was 893.8 million euros, compared to 808.6 million euros, last year, an increase of 10.5%. EBITDA was 1.69 billion euros, an increase of 8.8%.

Consolidated revenue was 2.996 billion euros, an increase of 9.1%. Aeronautical revenue was 1.575 billion euros, up 6.1%. Aena Group's passenger traffic was 180.9 million, up 4.7%.

Aena's Board has approved the aeronautical charge applicable in the financial year 2026, which establish a Maximum Annual Applicable Revenue for the coming year of 11.03 euros per passenger, once they are supervised by the CNMC. Applying the legally established mathematical formula, this means an increase of 68 cents per passenger compared to 2025.

