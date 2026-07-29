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Aena H1 Net Profit Rises

July 29, 2026 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aena (AENA.MC) recorded net profit of 1.00 billion euros in the first half of 2026, compared to 893.8 million euros in the same period last year. EBITDA stood at 1.80 billion euros, a growth of 6.3% compared to 2025.

Total consolidated revenue for the first half was at 3.30 billion euros, an increase of 10.1% from previous year. Aeronautical revenue was 1.70 billion euros and commercial revenue was 991 million euros, for the quarter.

The airports of the Aena Group have closed the first half of the year with 189,964,768 passengers, 3.9% more than in 2025.

Aena shares are trading at 26.20 euros on BME Exchange, down 2.89%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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