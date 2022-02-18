Aena expects full Spain traffic recovery this summer -source

MADRID, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Airport operator Aena AENA.MC expects traffic through its Spanish terminals to recover to pre-pandemic levels this summer, a company source said on Friday.

The company estimates that between March and October, airlines will offer 220 million seats to and from Spanish airports, or about 3.6% more than in the same period in 2019, the source said.

Domestic, short-haul and long-haul flights to Latin America will lead the recovery while traffic to the United States and Asia will remain below pre-pandemic levels, the source said.

The number of passengers through its airports jumped by nearly 58% to nearly 120 million in 2021, Aena reported last month, though that was still just 43.6% of pre-pandemic levels.

The company said it will lower its 2022 tariffs by 3.17% compared to what it had charged to airlines in 2021 to be more competitive compared with other European airports.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; +58 4241176064; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.