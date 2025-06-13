AEM's Solid FCF Places It on Firm Footing: Can It Fuel Future Growth?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM generated solid first-quarter free cash flow of $594 million, marking an impressive 50% increase from $396 million a year ago. The surge was backed by the strength in gold prices, disciplined capital spending and strong operational results. Notably, free cash flow before working capital adjustments reached $759 million, nearly double the amount from the prior year.



The strong free cash flow supports investments in growth initiatives, including Canadian Malartic’s underground expansion, Hope Bay and Detour Lake, as well as debt repayments and shareholder returns. AEM’s strong liquidity position and substantial cash flows allow it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a strong pipeline of growth projects. It remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with net debt reducing by $212 million sequentially to just $5 million at the end of the first quarter.



AEM also returned around $920 million to its shareholders through dividends and repurchases last year and $251 million in the first quarter. Agnico Eagle’s robust free cash flow generation places it firmly in the upper tier of gold producers. This allows the company to pivot these funds into high-return growth initiatives, enhance returns and further accelerate debt reduction as the year progresses.



Among its peers, Newmont Corporation NEM achieved a record first-quarter free cash flow of $1.2 billion, marking a significant turnaround from a negative $74 million in the same period a year ago. This substantial improvement came on the back of Newmont's enhanced operational efficiency and the strength of its Tier 1 portfolio. However, Newmont flagged several headwinds likely to impact second-quarter free cash flow, including the impact of non-core asset divestitures, which reduce cash-generating capacity, and a spike in tax payments due to increased profitability in earlier quarters and taxes from divestments.



Barrick Mining Corporation B logged a free cash flow of $375 million for the first quarter, a nearly 12-fold year-over-year rise. The surge reflects Barrick’s higher operating cash flows driven by an uptick in realized gold and copper prices. Barrick reduced net debt by 5% during the quarter, leveraging healthy free cash flow generation.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have shot up 56.1% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 49.7%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 20.18, a roughly 50% premium to the industry average of 13.46X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 42.6% and 0.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.