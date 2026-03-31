AEM's Alliance With Cascadia to Explore High-Potential Assets

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM plans to acquire a 14.21% stake in Cascadia Minerals Ltd, with an option to increase it to 19.90%. The acquisition is a part of Agnico Eagle’s strategy to capture opportunities with high geological potential. Through this move, Agnico Eagle can earn a 51% stake in Cascadia’s Catch Property in Yukon, with the option to increase its interest by adding 29% in the future.

AEM will purchase 19,315,300 units of Cascadia at C$0.26 per unit under a non-brokered private placement. Total consideration will approximately amount to C$5 million. Each unit consists of one common share and half a purchase warrant. Each warrant gives the holder the right to acquire one share at C$0.32 over two years.

In addition, Agnico Eagle will acquire 10 million units for a total of C$2.6 million from sellers participating in an offering of flow-through units.

Upon completion, Agnico Eagle will hold roughly 14.21% of Cascadia on a non-diluted basis and 19.90% on a partially diluted basis, if it exercises all the warrants. The parties will also enter an investor rights agreement that will be contingent upon certain ownership thresholds in Cascadia that Agnico Eagle has to maintain.

The companies have also formed a strategic alliance focused on the Stikine Terrane, with an aim to make new gold-copper porphyry discoveries in the region. Agnico Eagle will fund exploration over three years, with opportunities to earn majority stakes in selected projects.

AEM stock has gained 77.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 82.4% rise.



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AEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.

While CMP and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a rise of 285.42% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 34.78%. CMP’s shares have soared 149.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 114.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pinned at $10.28 per share, indicating a 37.43% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 9.23%.

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Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.