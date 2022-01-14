Aemetis' (NASDAQ:AMTX) investors will be pleased with their incredible 952% return over the last three years

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 39% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 952% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Aemetis made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Aemetis' revenue trended up 0.5% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 119% each year over that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:AMTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Aemetis in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Aemetis has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 213% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 45% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Aemetis (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

