Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aemetis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President, Sanjeev Gupta, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$14.37 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.46. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Aemetis shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:AMTX Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Aemetis

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 9.9% of Aemetis shares, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aemetis Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Aemetis insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Aemetis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

