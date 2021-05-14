Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) missed earnings with its latest first-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 13% short of analyst estimates at US$43m. Statutory losses were US$0.69 per share, 30% bigger than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:AMTX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Aemetis' five analysts is for revenues of US$219.4m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$1.94. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$227.3m and US$1.85 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Aemetis after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$33.60, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Aemetis analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Aemetis' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 42% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Aemetis is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Aemetis. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Aemetis' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$33.60, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Aemetis. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Aemetis going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Aemetis has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

