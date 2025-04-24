Aemetis, Inc. Subsidiary Universal Biofuels Begins $31 Million Biodiesel Shipments to Indian Oil Marketing Companies

Aemetis' subsidiary in India, Universal Biofuels, begins $31 million biodiesel shipments to support government blending targets.

Aemetis, Inc., based in Cupertino, California, has announced that its Indian subsidiary, Universal Biofuels, has commenced shipments to fulfill orders for over 33,000 kiloliters of biodiesel from government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), amounting to $31 million for delivery in the coming months. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's objective to increase the biodiesel blend in fuel from 1% to 5%, which represents a potential increase to 1.2 billion gallons. Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee expressed optimism regarding the Indian government's commitment to biofuels and the expansion of Universal Biofuels' production capacity, which has recently risen from 60 million to 80 million gallons annually. Future plans include further diversification into biogas production and exploration of an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Aemetis aims to capitalize on the growing biofuels market in India while enhancing energy independence and sustainability.

Potential Positives

Aemetis announced shipments of over 33,000 kiloliters of biodiesel worth $31 million, indicating strong demand and a robust revenue stream from government contracts in India.

The company is positioned to support India’s government goal of increasing biodiesel blending from 1% to 5%, demonstrating alignment with national energy initiatives and expanding market opportunities.

Universal Biofuels, a subsidiary of Aemetis, has increased its biodiesel production capacity from 60 million to 80 million gallons, showcasing operational growth and scalability.

The planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) suggests potential for further capital raising and expansion, contingent on favorable market conditions, reflecting confidence in future business prospects.

Potential Negatives

There is a significant reliance on government contracts for biodiesel orders, exposing the company to risks associated with changes in government policies or regulations.



The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty in the company's future performance and potential challenges in achieving projected growth.



The company's plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) are contingent on favorable stock market conditions, suggesting potential vulnerability to external market fluctuations.

FAQ

What recent orders did Aemetis' subsidiary fulfill in India?

Aemetis' subsidiary, Universal Biofuels, began shipments for over 33,000 kiloliters of biodiesel, worth $31 million, to Oil Marketing Companies.

How much biodiesel is India planning to blend?

The Indian government aims to increase biodiesel blending from 1% to 5%, which equates to approximately 1.2 billion gallons.

What are Aemetis' biodiesel production plans?

Aemetis plans to ramp up biodiesel shipments to $10 million per month and expand production capacity to support new orders.

What is Universal Biofuels' production capacity?

Universal Biofuels increased its biodiesel production capacity from 60 million to 80 million gallons annually in the past year.

How does Aemetis contribute to renewable energy in India?

Aemetis produces high-quality biodiesel from waste and byproducts, supporting India's biofuels market and energy independence initiatives.

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified global renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced the Company’s subsidiary in India, Universal Biofuels, today began shipments to fulfill multiple orders for more than 33,000 kiloliters of biodiesel from the government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for an aggregate of $31 million for delivery during May, June, and July.





Additional OMC orders are expected throughout the year to continue shipments to fuel blending terminals on an ongoing basis to support the India government goal of increasing from a 1% to 5% biodiesel blend. A 5% biodiesel blend is approximately 1.2 billion gallons, a significant increase from less than a 1% blend of biodiesel that is currently used in India.





“We are pleased with the expanded commitment to biofuels that is being shown by the India government, including the achievement of a 20% blend of ethanol and new goals including a 30% ethanol blend,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “We began our biodiesel shipments today from inventory to quickly ramp up to $10 million per month of shipments and fulfill the $31 million of new orders from OMCs for biodiesel over the next three months. We have already made the capital investments that allow us to quickly increase production volumes as new orders are issued by the OMCs.”





Recently, India has stated plans for further growth in the use of biofuels, expanding revenues for farmers while reducing the importation of petroleum gasoline into India. India’s strong commitment to expanding biofuels markets supports the Aemetis India business plan for further expansion and a planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), subject to continued favorable stock market conditions.





Universal Biofuels completed $112 million of biodiesel and glycerin shipments in the twelve months ended September 2024, including deliveries to the three government-owned oil marketing companies under a cost-plus contract. During a recent plant upgrade and maintenance period, Universal Biofuels expanded the production capacity of its proprietary process that produces biodiesel from waste and byproducts that Universal utilizes to produce biofuels that are lower carbon intensity at a significantly reduced cost.





Aemetis’ Universal Biofuels subsidiary is one of the largest biodiesel producers in India, having been in operation for more than 17 years. Universal Biofuels increased its annual biodiesel production capacity from 60 million gallons to 80 million gallons in the past year, with further biodiesel expansion to other locations and diversification into biogas production planned during the next twelve months.







About Aemetis







Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that support energy independence and security. Founded in 2006, Aemetis operates and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste into renewable natural gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that also supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year biofuels facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel biorefinery and a carbon sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit



www.aemetis.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; IPO plans; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction, timing, and operation of biodiesel, biogas, sustainable aviation fuel, CO2 sequestration, and other facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct such facilities; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to government policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.







