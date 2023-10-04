Aemetis (FRA:DW51) Price Target Increased by 22.15% to 12.86

The average one-year price target for Aemetis (FRA:DW51) has been revised to 12.86 / share. This is an increase of 22.15% from the prior estimate of 10.53 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.15 to a high of 30.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 216.37% from the latest reported closing price of 4.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 27.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DW51 is 0.03%, an increase of 178.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.94% to 12,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,101K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 182.80% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,808K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 273.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,112K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 765K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 605K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

