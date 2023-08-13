Aemetis (FRA:DW51) Price Target Increased by 18.78% to 9.88

The average one-year price target for Aemetis (FRA:DW51) has been revised to 9.88 / share. This is an increase of 18.78% from the prior estimate of 8.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.31 to a high of 26.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.04% from the latest reported closing price of 6.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DW51 is 0.01%, a decrease of 94.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.40% to 16,327K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,137K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 41.51% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,811K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,254K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing a decrease of 36.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 59.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,112K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 34.90% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 765K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.