Aemetis (FRA:DW51) Price Target Decreased by 24.78% to 8.91

The average one-year price target for Aemetis (FRA:DW51) has been revised to 8.91 / share. This is an decrease of 24.78% from the prior estimate of 11.84 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 25.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 378.97% from the latest reported closing price of 1.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DW51 is 0.16%, an increase of 721.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 18,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,043K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 40.33% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,779K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 50.52% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,718K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 60.16% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DW51 by 14,969.38% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 994K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

