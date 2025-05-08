AEMETIS Earnings Results: $AMTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AEMETIS ($AMTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, missing estimates of -$0.43 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $42,890,000, missing estimates of $60,124,920 by $-17,234,920.
AEMETIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of AEMETIS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 343,609 shares (+1130.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $924,308
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 280,703 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $755,091
- UBS GROUP AG added 227,043 shares (+472.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $610,745
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 187,766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,090
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 149,765 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,867
- STATE STREET CORP added 131,703 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $354,281
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 101,116 shares (+515.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,002
