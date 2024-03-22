Aemetis (AMTX) Soars 39.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Aemetis (AMTX) shares soared 39.7% in the last trading session to close at $5.10. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Amtex has recently received approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for EB-5 program investment worth $200 million. This investment is for the Riverbank sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant, the dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) project, the carbon sequestration project, and energy efficiency upgrades to the Keyes ethanol plant. This must have led to the latest uptick in AMTX’s share price.

This renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.5%. Revenues are expected to be $78.49 million, up 3550.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Aemetis, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Aemetis is part of the Zacks Biofuels industry. REX (REX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $45.23. REX has returned 5.6% in the past month.

REX American Resources' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.71. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +51.1%. REX American Resources currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

