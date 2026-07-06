AEM Temporarily Suspends Barnat Pit Mining After Rock Mass Movement

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM has temporarily suspended mining operations at the Barnat open pit at its Canadian Malartic complex in Quebec due to a rock mass movement that occurred on July 1, 2026, along the north wall of the Barnat open pit. Although there were no injuries, equipment damage or environmental impacts, as a precautionary measure, the company has taken this step.

The affected area had previously been identified to have a geologically weaker structure and was under enhanced monitoring, with safety exclusion zones in place. Technical teams are now conducting a detailed geotechnical assessment to confirm the stability and determine the future path. During the temporary shutdown, the Canadian Malartic processing plant will continue operating using low-grade ore from existing stockpiles to help reduce the near-term impact on production.

The company noted that the second-quarter 2026 production remains unaffected and its expectations of approximately 845,000 ounces of gold production are slightly ahead of plan. However, the company estimates the disruption will reduce second-half production at Canadian Malartic by 60,000-80,000 ounces, taking the full-year output near the lower end of its previously issued guidance of 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounces. The annual expectation of production in 2027 and 2028 was also reduced up to roughly 150,000 ounces, while mitigation measures are being evaluated. The Barnat pit was scheduled to be mined out by early 2029.

The incident is not expected to affect the development or production outlook for the Odyssey mine. The company stays aligned with its long-term goal of achieving annual production of 1 million ounces from the Canadian Malartic complex in the early 2030s.

AEM’s shares have gained 26% over the past year compared with the industry’s 41.3% growth.



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AEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Ingevity Corporation NGVT and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, NGVT and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 106.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGVT’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.05 per share, indicating a rise of 22.28% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’sshares have gained 78.1% over the past year.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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