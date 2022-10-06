AEM Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is an underlying holding representing 2.82% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $22,546,831 worth of AEM shares.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.



The annualized dividend paid by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/30/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AEM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AEM operates in the Precious Metals sector, among companies like Newmont Corp (NEM), and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD).

