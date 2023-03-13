Markets
AEM

AEM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

March 13, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.44, changing hands as high as $48.34 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AEM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.685 per share, with $67.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.98.

