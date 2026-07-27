AEM Invests C$60M via Private Placement in Cadillac Mines Ahead of IPO

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM announced that it has made an investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation through a private placement that will accompany Cadillac's initial public offering (IPO), reinforcing Agnico Eagle's commitment to high-potential gold exploration assets in Canada's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Under the terms of the subscription agreement dated July 23, 2026, Agnico Eagle has agreed to purchase 8.696 million common shares of Cadillac Mines at C$6.90 per share, representing a total investment of approximately C$60 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the successful completion of Cadillac's IPO.

The investment forms part of Cadillac Mines' broader financing strategy as the company prepares to enter the public markets. Cadillac recently increased the size of its IPO, reflecting strong investor demand and support from strategic mining investors. Agnico Eagle's participation serves as a significant endorsement of Cadillac's exploration portfolio and long-term development prospects.

Following the completion of Cadillac Mines' IPO, Agnico Eagle will enter into a 180-day lock-up agreement with the IPO underwriters. Under the agreement, the company will not sell, transfer, pledge or otherwise dispose of its common shares, engage in hedging or similar transactions, or announce any such plans without the underwriters' prior written consent, subject to certain limited exceptions.

The company noted that, depending on market conditions, strategic priorities and other factors, it may increase or reduce its investment in Cadillac Mines over time.

The investment is consistent with AEM’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes in promising junior mining companies that control attractive exploration assets near its core operating regions. Such investments provide the company with early exposure to potential future discoveries while supporting exploration and resource development across the Abitibi district.

AEM shares have surged 17.3% in the past year compared with a 39.7% rise in the industry.

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AEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ternium S.A. TX. CSW, CRS and TX carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $10.58 per share, implying a 41.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.71 per share, indicating a 163.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.5%.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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