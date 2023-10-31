AEM Holdings (SGX:AWX) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 3.78

The average one-year price target for AEM Holdings (SGX:AWX) has been revised to 3.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 3.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.14 to a high of 4.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from the latest reported closing price of 3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in AEM Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWX is 0.03%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 16,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,659K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWX by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,177K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWX by 16.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,624K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWX by 8.31% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,170K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,086K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

