AEM Holdings Ltd. AGM Highlights Financial Growth

AEM Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2024, at the SingPost Auditorium in Singapore, with key executives and directors in attendance. The company presented its business update and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, and resolutions were voted on electronically. Meeting details and the AGM presentation were released to the Singapore Exchange following the event.

