Aeluma (ALMU) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 26.01

The average one-year price target for Aeluma (NasdaqCM:ALMU) has been revised to $26.01 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.11% from the latest reported closing price of $17.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeluma. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 1,077.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALMU is 0.03%, an increase of 87.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.79% to 2,518K shares. The put/call ratio of ALMU is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apis Capital Advisors holds 242K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 235K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 171K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 125K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALMU by 65.56% over the last quarter.

