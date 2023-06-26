AEL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.41, changing hands as low as $40.15 per share. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AEL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.0501 per share, with $48.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.15.
