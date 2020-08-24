AEL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.64, changing hands as high as $24.67 per share. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.07 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.53.

