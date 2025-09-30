Aekyung Industrial Co. (KOSE:018250) Price Target Decreased by 19.59% to 15,912.00

The average one-year price target for Aekyung Industrial Co. (KOSE:018250) has been revised to ₩15,912.00 / share. This is a decrease of 19.59% from the prior estimate of ₩19,788.00 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩13,332.00 to a high of ₩18,900.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from the latest reported closing price of ₩15,110.00 / share.

Aekyung Industrial Co. Maintains 3.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aekyung Industrial Co.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 018250 is 0.00%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 018250 by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing a decrease of 394.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 018250 by 81.17% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 37.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 018250 by 70.04% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 018250 by 16.70% over the last quarter.

