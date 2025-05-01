$AEIS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEIS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,813,159 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AEIS:
$AEIS Insider Trading Activity
$AEIS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDUARDO BERNAL ACEBEDO (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,309 shares for an estimated $2,155,137.
- FREDERICK BALL sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $384,545
- LANESHA MINNIX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $318,712.
- TINA DONIKOWSKI sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $210,312
- PAUL R OLDHAM (EVP, CFO) sold 1,061 shares for an estimated $132,625
$AEIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $AEIS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 663,203 shares (+303.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,686,162
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 618,301 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,494,144
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 505,001 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,393,265
- FMR LLC removed 279,183 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,281,930
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 243,351 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,138,676
- NORGES BANK added 166,220 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,220,018
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 157,811 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,247,685
$AEIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEIS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
