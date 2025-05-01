Stocks
AEIS

$AEIS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 01, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$AEIS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,813,159 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $AEIS:

$AEIS Insider Trading Activity

$AEIS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDUARDO BERNAL ACEBEDO (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,309 shares for an estimated $2,155,137.
  • FREDERICK BALL sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $384,545
  • LANESHA MINNIX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $318,712.
  • TINA DONIKOWSKI sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $210,312
  • PAUL R OLDHAM (EVP, CFO) sold 1,061 shares for an estimated $132,625

$AEIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $AEIS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AEIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEIS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

