AEIS Soars 98% in the Past Six Months: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now?

Advanced Energy AEIS shares have appreciated 97.8% in the trailing six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 3.3% and the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s surge of 67.3%.



The company has also outperformed its peers, which include Lam Research LRCX, KLA Corporation KLAC, and MKS Instruments MKSI. All three companies, Lam Research, KLA, and MKS Instruments, are expanding their footprint in the semiconductor equipment and technology sector. Shares of Lam Research, KLA, and MKS Instruments have surged 84.1%, 50.8%, and 95.8%, respectively, in the trailing six-month period.



The outperformance can be attributed to the company’s expanding portfolio and strong demand in the semiconductor and data center computing markets. Growth in the semiconductor market is driven by strong customer demand for EVOS, eVerest, and NavX products. The data center computing market benefited from hyperscale expansion and AI investments.

AEIS Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEIS Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Advanced Energy’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. The company’s ability to innovate and deliver high-performance products has contributed to its revenue growth and market share expansion. In 2025, AEIS introduced 26 new products across its target markets, including semiconductor, industrial, and medical applications, which helped drive growth and expand its market presence.



The semiconductor industry has been experiencing a surge in demand due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s focus on developing products for next-generation semiconductor technologies, including eVoS, NavX, and 800-volt products, has been a major growth driver. These innovations are expected to drive future growth by addressing the needs of customers working on advanced semiconductor processes.



AEIS is investing in expanding its production capacity, particularly in Thailand and Mexico, to meet growing customer demand. The company expects to add $2.5 billion in revenue-generating capacity by the end of 2026, which will further strengthen its position in the market. These investments are expected to support long-term growth and enhance AEIS’s ability to serve its customers.

AEIS Gains Momentum in Industrial and Medical Markets

Advanced Energy has positioned itself as a key player in the industrial and medical markets, which are integral to its diversified business model. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues from this segment increased 2% year over year to $78.2 million, marking 10% quarter-over-quarter growth. This growth was driven by strong bookings, backlog, and resales, while channel inventory decreased, indicating a normalized market environment.

AEIS achieved several design wins in key areas such as factory automation, medical imaging, and electrosurgery. These wins highlight the company’s ability to develop innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of its customers.



Looking ahead to 2026, AEIS expects to leverage its recent design wins to outgrow the market. Revenue from factory automation and defense projects is expected to drive further growth in this segment.

AEIS Offers Positive Q1 Guidance

AEIS’s strong customer demand and growth across its target markets, including semiconductor, industrial, and medical applications, is expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For the first quarter of 2026, Advanced Energy expects revenues of $500 million (+/- $20 million). The company expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.94 per share (+/- 25 cents).



For the first quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.96 per share, indicating a 19.5% increase over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 59.35%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 revenues is pegged at $508.2 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 25.61%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

AEIS Stock Is Overvalued

Advanced Energy shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, AEIS is trading at 43.8, higher than the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s 38.34X.

AEIS's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Do With AEIS Stock?

Advanced Energy’s robust and diversified portfolio to meet the rising demand for AI-driven technologies, particularly in data center computing and semiconductor markets, is contributing to its growth prospects continuously, driving top-line growth. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



AEIS stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.