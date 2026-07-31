AEIS Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Advanced Energy Industries AEIS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3.



Advanced Energy expects revenues of approximately $540 million (+/- $20 million). The company expects non-GAAP earnings of $2.18 per share (+/- 25 cents), driven by stronger semiconductor demand, improving Industrial and Medical revenues, and continued gross margin expansion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $544.33 million, indicating growth of 23.29% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.20 per share, having increased a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 46.67% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Advanced Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.81%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced AEIS’ Q2 Performance

AEIS’ second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from robust demand in both the semiconductor and data center markets. The company projects record revenues in the quarter under review, with the majority of sequential growth coming from these segments. Customer forecasts for semiconductors have strengthened and AEIS’ advanced plasma power technologies (such as eVoS, eVerest and NavX) are gaining traction, enabling improvements in throughput and yield. In data centers, demand remains high, especially for artificial intelligence (AI)-related capacity investments and AEIS continues to secure new wins with both existing and new customers.



The quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from continued investments in AI infrastructure. Although data center revenues are projected to have moderated sequentially because of the timing of customer deliveries, underlying demand from hyperscale customers must have remained strong. Multiple new wins with second-wave AI data center customers, growing AI-related networking programs, increasing adoption of high-power solutions and ongoing investments in next-generation computing infrastructure are likely to have supported healthy year-over-year growth. Capacity expansions across Malaysia, the Philippines and Mexico, together with improving manufacturing efficiency and a more favorable product mix, are expected to have supported customer demand and gross margin performance during the quarter.



The Industrial and Medical segment is expected to have rebounded in the second quarter of 2026 after factory production was prioritized for data center products in the previous quarter. Improving market conditions, the highest bookings level since 2023, a growing backlog, improving distributor sell-through and healthier inventory levels, together with healthy demand from factory automation, robotics, test and measurement, aerospace and defense, medical and AI-related applications, are expected to have driven sequential growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, AEIS is expected to have continued facing customer-related downstream supply-chain constraints in the to-be-reported quarter, while the timing of customer deliveries is likely to have moderated data center revenues despite healthy end-market demand. The company is also expected to have experienced modest pressure from tariffs, higher input costs and continued investments in new product development and manufacturing capacity expansion in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the exact case here.



AEIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have gained 4.8% in the year-to-date period. NVDA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 26.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Analog Devices shares have gained 35.2% in the year-to-date period. ADI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 19.



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Applied Materials shares have gained 95.2% in the year-to-date period. AMAT is set to report third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13.

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Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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