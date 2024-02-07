AEIS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.58, changing hands as low as $95.85 per share. Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEIS's low point in its 52 week range is $81.86 per share, with $126.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.65.

