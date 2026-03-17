AEIS Gains From Robust Industrial and Medical Segment: What's Ahead?

Advanced Energy AEIS has positioned itself as a key player in the industrial and medical markets, which are integral to its diversified business model. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues from this segment increased 2% year over year to $78.2 million, marking 10% quarter-over-quarter growth. This growth was fueled by new product launches and continued momentum in the market.



In 2025, AEIS achieved several design wins in key areas such as factory automation, medical imaging, and electrosurgery. These wins highlight the company’s ability to develop innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of its customers.

The company’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions has positioned it well to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced technologies in the Industrial and Medical sectors.



The company recently launched the LPP200 series, a 200 W ultra-low-profile AC-DC power supply designed for small medical and industrial devices. With a slim 0.75-inch (19 mm) profile and a high-power density of 33 watts per cubic inch, it allows for better miniaturization while providing up to 200 W of power. The series meets EN/IEC/cUL60601-1 and EN/IEC/cUL62368 standards and delivers strong EMI and EMC performance, making it a good fit for challenging medical and heavy industrial applications.



Looking ahead to 2026, AEIS expects to leverage its recent design wins to outgrow the market. Revenue from factory automation and defense projects is expected to drive further growth in the Industrial and Medical market.

AEIS Faces Stiff Competition

AEIS faces stiff competition from AMETEK AME and Novanta NOVT. Both AMETEK and Novanta are expanding their footprint in the Industrial and Medical markets.



AMETEK is benefiting from solid momentum across the Electromechanical Group segment. Positive contributions from the Paragon Medical acquisition are driving the segment’s performance. Strength in the Electronic Instruments Group segment due to benefits from LKC Technologies and Faro Technologies buyouts is an upside.



Novanta is also expanding its portfolio to cater to industrial applications. The company recently joined NVIDIA’s Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab to validate the interoperability of its motion control and sensing technologies with NVIDIA AI platforms like NVIDIA IGX Thor. Novanta’s collaboration with NVIDIA aims to help robotics OEMs accelerate integration, meet safety standards and speed up deployment of AI-powered robotics across industrial, logistics and automation applications.

AEIS Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Advanced Energy shares have appreciated 95.4% in the trailing six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 0.1% and the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s surge of 54.9%.

AEIS Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, AEIS is trading at 42.9, higher than the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s 37.89X.

AEIS Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.32 per share, indicating a 4.36% increase over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year decrease of 29.8%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote

Advanced Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.