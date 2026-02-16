AEHR's +25% Spike: Latest AI Hyperscaler Order Improves Outlook

Small-cap semiconductor stock Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) just secured a huge win. On Feb. 11, AEHR soared by over 26% as the company made a key announcement.

The company’s press release wasn’t just headline-grabbing. Aehr said it had secured an order for its Sonoma systems from a leading hyperscale customer. This is a clear step in the right direction as Aehr looks to boost sales of these machines. Let’s dive into the specifics of the release, and why it materially improves Aehr’s outlook.

AEHR’s Sonoma System Receives Order for Next-Gen AI ASIC Testing

Aehr’s Sonoma systems test semiconductor components under stressful conditions, exposing them to very high voltages and temperatures. This allows companies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) chips to screen for defects and prevent subpar hardware from entering their data centers. These systems also validate the long-term reliability of chips.

Aehr says that an existing customer placed an initial order to use Sonoma in testing its next-generation application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). ASICs are the types of chips that companies such as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) co-develop with firms like Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). They are custom-designed, optimized to run those customers' specific AI workloads.

In the past, Aehr discussed this customer’s plans to introduce higher-powered AI ASICs and that it was developing modules to test these devices. However, Aehr clearly distinguished the importance of this announcement, saying, “until now, Aehr had not officially been awarded the production burn-in business for this new device.” Aehr expects to deliver the systems related to this win in the summer of 2026.

“Large Expansion” of Sonoma Orders Is On the Table

Aehr also shed light on this customer’s current-generation AI ASIC; the device they are currently or will soon deploy in data centers. Aehr said that production of these devices is ramping up. To support this, the customer is forecasting a “very large expansion of Sonoma system purchases for that device in the second half of calendar 2026 and continuing into 2027.” Aehr expects Sonoma system orders for this current-generation device to materialize alongside orders dedicated to the next-generation device.

This announcement is important for several reasons. Aehr used much stronger wording than in past announcements, indicating a “large expansion” in orders. This signals that the company’s confidence in generating significant Sonoma sales is shifting from aspirational to tangible.

Furthermore, Aehr’s leading customer has already been using Sonoma on its current generation AI ASICs. That customer has clearly seen Sonoma deliver enough value to expand its use to the next-generation device.

This demonstrates confidence in Aehr’s technology, increasing the likelihood that the firm will develop a sustainable, long-term partnership with this customer.

Is Aehr’s Latest Insider Sale a Red Flag Amid Feb. 11 Spike?

A recent insider trade at Aehr is slightly concerning in light of the stock’s huge surge. On Feb. 13, just two days after Aehr made this latest announcement, Rhea Posedel sold over $420,000 worth of shares. Notably, Posedel is Aehr’s founder, past CEO, and current Chairman of the Board. Posedel’s sale was not made under a 10b5-1 plan, indicating that the move was discretionary.

The timing of this sale, and the fact that one of the firm’s top stakeholders made it, should raise some eyebrows. It suggests that Posedel may not view the gain in Aehr stock as sustainable. On the other hand, the sale represents only a very small portion of Posedel’s holdings. After selling around 14,000 shares, he still holds approximately 528,000 shares. Thus, Posedel only sold around 2.6% of his stake in Aehr. Maintaining the vast majority of his allocation suggests that Posedel remains confident in Aehr’s longer-term outlook.

AEHR: A High-Volatility Play on the AI Boom

Aehr’s outlook is clearly improving. The company’s Sonoma machines have a strong use case, helping companies that are spending big on AI processors ensure the hardware they deploy is up to snuff. The momentum in Aehr’s Sonoma business is notable, improving visibility around AI-driven revenue and reducing uncertainty around its growth prospects.

Risk remains nonetheless. Aehr appears to be highly reliant on this one customer. Should that relationship falter, it could be hugely detrimental to the company.

However, the firm has also said that it received Sonoma orders from multiple customers in the past. Additionally, the company has not actually secured this large expansion of orders, leaving room for the deal to fall through.

Aehr trades with intense volatility. Notably, shares tanked almost 18% on Feb. 12, one day after spiking, demonstrating significant investor skepticism. With updates growing more encouraging, investors should do their own research before deciding whether to take a position in AEHR.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.