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Aehr Test Systems Stock Rises 18% On $41 Mln Follow-On Production Order From Hyperscale AI Customer

April 16, 2026 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) are climbing about 18 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company secured a $41 million follow-on production order from its lead hyperscale customer for package-level burn-in of custom AI processor ASICs.

The company's shares are currently trading at $86.98 on the Nasdaq, up 18.96 percent. The stock opened at $84.64 and has climbed as high as $89.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $7.71 to $89.25.

The order includes a large quantity of Aehr's Sonoma high-power package-level test and burn-in systems, along with fully turnkey burn-in modules and device-specific sockets - the consumables required to configure the Sonoma systems for the customer's specific AI processor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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