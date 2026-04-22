Aehr Test Systems: Small AI Stock Sees Record AI Hyperscaler Order

The small semiconductor stock Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is generating increasing interest from customers and investors alike in 2026. On the year, Aehr has now soared more than 350%, making it one of the best performers in the entire U.S. stock market.

Driving Aehr’s success is the company’s accelerating demand from artificial intelligence (AI) customers. Aehr’s two most important products are its Sonoma and FOX-XP systems. These machines expose AI chips or wafers to extreme conditions, stress-testing them to prevent faulty products from entering data centers. With companies spending billions of dollars a year on the AI infrastructure build-out, Aehr's machines are helping protect these investments.

After receiving a string of orders, Aehr just added its biggest one yet.

Hyperscaler Re-Ups on Sonoma With Record $41 Million Order

In mid-April, Aehr said it had received a record $41 million production order from its lead hyperscale customer. According to the company, “The order is the largest in Aehr’s history." This order is for the firm’s Sonoma systems. Sonoma tests chips after packaging, while FOX-XP tests at the earlier wafer level.

This customer will use Sonoma to test its current-generation AI processor application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). AI processor ASICs are also often referred to as “custom silicon" or XPUs. Companies like Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) co-develop these types of chips with massive hyperscalers like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Evoking these names aims to provide investors with a reference point, not to speculate on who Aehr’s customers may be.

Importantly, this is another follow-on order for the customer’s current generation chip testing needs. Aehr made similar announcements back in both July 2025 and August 2025. Notably, Aehr did not specify the size of these orders, suggesting they were more modest in scale.

This indicates that Aehr’s customer has found significant value in the Sonoma systems, causing them to keep coming back for more. Additionally, the customer appears to have significantly increased their commitment to Sonoma, resulting in the firm's largest order ever. This is yet another sign of Aehr validating its competitive position within the AI infrastructure landscape.

Aehr’s Orders Shoot to Over $90 Million, Far Above Previous Estimates

Now, Aehr has blown past its order forecasts. Previously, the company had expected to generate orders between $60 million and $80 million in the second half of its fiscal year 2026 (H2 FY2026). There are now approximately five weeks left in Aehr’s FY2026, as its fiscal reporting period is several quarters ahead of the calendar year period.

With its latest announcement, the company’s H2 FY2026 orders have risen to over $92 million. That is approximately 31% higher than the midpoint of its past guidance. Given the rapid pace at which Aehr has been announcing orders, this figure could move even higher.

Aehr is also working with this customer on its next-generation AI processor ASIC. It received an initial order to provide Sonoma systems for this device in February. Aehr expects this next-generation chip to move into production at some point in calendar year 2026.

Notably, the company says, “As these next-generation devices move into volume production, we see the potential for further substantial increases in demand for Sonoma systems and consumables in our next fiscal year.” Given the repeat orders that Aehr has received for the current-generation device, it would not be overly surprising to see this continue with the next-generation device.

Aehr is generating orders and interest from customers involved in a variety of data center components. This includes the aforementioned hyperscaler and a silicon photonics customer. Silicon photonics is a networking technology that enables different data center components to communicate.

Aehr also says it is engaging with potential customers that provide flash memory and high-bandwidth memory. Flash memory players include firms like SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a notable name in high-bandwidth memory. Again, this is simply for investors' reference, not a suggestion that Aehr has engaged with these specific companies.

Aehr Issues Shares, Adding Tens of Millions to Its Balance Sheet

Interestingly, Aehr has recently issued a significant number of shares, generating gross proceeds of $60 million. Although this is dilutive to shareholders, it will dramatically improve Aehr’s cash position. The company’s cash and equivalents were approximately $36.9 million at the end of its latest quarter.

For a company like Aehr that is seeing its demand inflect, this is largely a positive sign. It suggests that Aehr needs extra cash to expand production capacity and deliver the products that customers have ordered. Adding capacity can also help the company serve future orders it may receive.

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