An Aehr Test Systems Insider Sells Shares Worth $2.5 Million as the Stock Soars. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

The transactions involved the disposition of 30,000 shares on July 16, 2026, with a total valuation of ~$2.5 million.

The dispositions were executed from indirect holdings and included 20,000 shares sold by a spouse and 10,000 shares gifted to the Scott Family Fund.

The move occurred as the stock achieved a 470% one-year return as of the July 16, 2026 transaction date.

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Geoffrey Gates Scott, a Director at Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR), reported the disposition of 30,000 shares of common stock on July 16, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.5 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 30,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 54,522 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 60,686 Post-transaction value $9.70 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($82.13); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($84.20).

Key questions

What was the nature of the indirect dispositions?

The transaction comprised a sale of 20,000 shares held by a spouse and a charitable gift of 10,000 shares to the Scott Family Fund.

The transaction comprised a sale of 20,000 shares held by a spouse and a charitable gift of 10,000 shares to the Scott Family Fund. How does this impact the director's total stake?

Following these transactions, Geoffrey Gates Scott retains ~115,000 total shares, which includes 54,522 shares held directly and 60,686 shares held indirectly through a trust and a spouse.

Following these transactions, Geoffrey Gates Scott retains ~115,000 total shares, which includes 54,522 shares held directly and 60,686 shares held indirectly through a trust and a spouse. What is the valuation context for the reported activity?

The 20,000 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $82.13 per share, while the underlying stock was priced at $84.20 at the July 16, 2026 market close.

The 20,000 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $82.13 per share, while the underlying stock was priced at $84.20 at the July 16, 2026 market close. Does the insider hold additional equity incentives?

The reported direct holdings include shares subject to unvested restricted stock units, and the director also holds derivative securities.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $84.20 Market Capitalization $2.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $50.9 million Net Income (TTM) -$7.1 million

Company Snapshot

Aehr Test Systems designs and manufactures advanced burn-in and test systems for integrated circuits, including logic, optical, and memory devices, with core products comprising the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in solutions.

The company generates revenue through the sale of specialized semiconductor testing equipment and complementary components such as WaferPak aligners, contactors, and carriers, serving as a critical supplier in the semiconductor manufacturing and validation process.

The company primarily serves semiconductor manufacturers and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that require advanced testing and burn-in capabilities to ensure product reliability and performance across diverse device categories.

Aehr Test Systems, founded in 1977 and headquartered in Fremont, California, is a specialized provider of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment with a market cap of $2.5 billion. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with share price appreciation of 469.69% over the past twelve months, reflecting growing demand for advanced semiconductor testing solutions.

With 136 employees and trailing 12-month revenues of $50.9 million, Aehr operates in the capital-intensive semiconductor equipment sector, positioning itself as a niche player serving critical validation requirements in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 16 sale of Aehr Test Systems stock did not involve a disposition by Board of Directors member Geoffrey Scott. Rather, his spouse sold 20,000 shares. Another 10,000 shares were gifted to the Scott Family Fund.

Scott’s spouse holds 30,000 shares after the sale, which means the disposition reduced holdings by a substantial 40%. This is a significant reduction, and came after shares soared 470% over the past 12 months.

That said, the stock price has gone up since this sale, exceeding $100 per share as of August 4. Aehr Test Systems stock rose due to strong performance in its fiscal fourth quarter ended May 29. Revenue reached $18.8 million, compared to $14.1 million in the previous year. Sales are up as a result of increased demand from semiconductor chip manufacturers amid the rise of artificial intelligence.

Geoffrey Scott retains over 54,000 shares after the July 16 transaction, with some of these comprising unvested restricted stock units (RSUs). The RSUs will have to vest before they are eligible to be sold, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.