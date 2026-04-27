Aehr Test Systems Founder Sold Shares Worth $1.8 Million. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

Founder Rhea Posedel sold 17,719 shares on April 22, 2026, generating transaction proceeds of approximately ~$1.77 million at a weighted average price around $99.83 per share.

This trade represented 3.86% of Posedel's total holdings at the time, reducing the direct stake to 45,261 shares.

Of the shares sold, 17,115 were directly held and 604 were indirectly held through a trust entity, with no involvement of derivative securities or options in this transaction.

The transaction reflects continued disposition in line with prior activity, with remaining direct holdings now representing only 0.14% of shares outstanding as of the filing date.

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Rhea J. Posedel, a member of the Board of Directors and the founder of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), reported the open-market sale of 17,719 shares of common stock for approximately ~$1.77 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 17,719 Shares sold (direct) 17,115 Shares sold (indirect) 604 Transaction value ~$1.77 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 45,261 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 396,375 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.52 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($99.83).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Posedel’s historical trade sizes and cadence?

This sale of 17,719 shares is below the historical average sell-only trade size of 25,063 shares but aligns with a pattern of regular disposals over the past year as available holdings have declined.

This sale of 17,719 shares is below the historical average sell-only trade size of 25,063 shares but aligns with a pattern of regular disposals over the past year as available holdings have declined. What was the impact of this transaction on Posedel’s ownership structure?

45,261 shares were held directly and 396,375 shares held indirectly via trust after the transaction, with direct holdings now representing 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the transaction date.

45,261 shares were held directly and 396,375 shares held indirectly via trust after the transaction, with direct holdings now representing 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the transaction date. Was the transaction executed at a premium or discount to recent market prices?

The weighted average sale price of around $99.83 per share was approximately 2.5% above the April 22, 2026 closing price of $97.36, indicating execution within the daily trading range.

The weighted average sale price of around $99.83 per share was approximately 2.5% above the April 22, 2026 closing price of $97.36, indicating execution within the daily trading range. Does the transaction indicate a shift in Posedel’s disposition strategy or reflect limited remaining share capacity?

Recent sales have become smaller as a function of diminished direct holdings, suggesting the reduced volume is primarily driven by declining available share capacity rather than a change in disposition approach.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $45.26 million Net income (TTM) ($11.42 million) Employees 115 1-year price change 1,076%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 22nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Aehr Test Systems offers test and burn-in systems for logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits, including the ABTS and FOX-P product families, WaferPak and DiePak solutions.

The company generates revenue by selling advanced semiconductor test equipment and related services to integrated circuit manufacturers.

Primary customers are global semiconductor manufacturers requiring high-reliability testing for memory, logic, and photonic devices.

Aehr Test Systems focuses on providing advanced test and burn-in solutions for the semiconductor industry, enabling customers to ensure the reliability and performance of integrated circuits.

The company leverages proprietary technologies such as full wafer probe cards and reusable test carriers to address the needs of high-volume and high-complexity device manufacturers. Its specialized product suite and targeted customer base position Aehr Test Systems as a niche provider in the semiconductor equipment market.

What this transaction means for investors

Aehr Test Systems founder and Board of Directors member Rhea Posedel’s April 22 sale of company stock is understandable given the massive increase in share price. The April 16 announcement of a record $41 million order from an AI hyperscale customer propelled shares to a 52-week high of $102.48 on April 24, just days after Posedel’s disposition.

Aehr’s solutions are seeing strong demand because of their application towards testing for artificial intelligence systems. This led to more than $37 million in quarterly bookings in its fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 27.

However, this has not translated into revenue growth yet. In fiscal Q3, sales totaled $10.3 million, down from $18.3 million in the prior year. Investors believe Aehr’s growth in orders will eventually translate into higher sales.

This positive investor outlook led to Aehr stock reaching a sky-high price-to-sales ratio of 64, a multi-year peak. Consequently, now is a good time to sell shares, but those interested in buying should wait for the stock price to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.