AEHR TEST SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $AEHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS ($AEHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $18,310,000, beating estimates of $18,116,220 by $193,780.
AEHR TEST SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of AEHR TEST SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 920,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,306,701
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 662,125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,011,138
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 534,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,887,072
- FMR LLC added 457,823 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,613,596
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 278,946 shares (+319.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,638,871
- ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP removed 270,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,490,100
- DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,157,499
